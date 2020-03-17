Donate Blood

COVID-19 concerns continue to impact blood centers, leading to significant drops in donations and blood supply.

“We need people to start turning out in force to give blood," said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Over the past week, blood centers throughout the country are experiencing a significant drop in donations which is limiting the ability for the nation’s blood supply to be adequately replenished.

The American Red Cross says an unprecedented 2,700 blood drives have been canceled during the COVID-19 outbreak, leading to 86,000 fewer blood donations.

Vitalant says with school closures and business shutdowns, over 20 percent of this week's blood collections have disappeared almost overnight.

Vitalant reiterates that donating blood is safe and the coronavirus doesn't pose any known risk to blood donors during the donations process. If you are not feeling well, Vitalant recommends you do not donate. Vitalant does not test for COVID-19.

A blood drive will be hosted by Vitalant at the KHQ station on Wednesday, March 25 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. More details will be announced.

