COVID-19 concerns continue to impact blood centers, leading to significant drops in donations and blood supply.
“We need people to start turning out in force to give blood," said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
Over the past week, blood centers throughout the country are experiencing a significant drop in donations which is limiting the ability for the nation’s blood supply to be adequately replenished.
Due to #COVID19 concerns over the last week, U.S. blood centers have experienced a significant drop in donations, limiting the ability to adequately replenish the nation’s blood supply. We’ve joined together to issue an urgent call for blood donors to give https://t.co/8oobJkUpG6— Red Cross Northwest (@RedCrossNW) March 17, 2020
The American Red Cross says an unprecedented 2,700 blood drives have been canceled during the COVID-19 outbreak, leading to 86,000 fewer blood donations.
Vitalant says with school closures and business shutdowns, over 20 percent of this week's blood collections have disappeared almost overnight.
We strongly urge healthy, eligible people to give blood immediately to ensure patients have the blood they need. Donating blood is safe. Read more here: https://t.co/05W8ic1anQ— Vitalant - Washington & Idaho (@VitalantWAID) March 12, 2020
Make your appointment: https://t.co/9AoZgXSvr8 pic.twitter.com/HJ0Awh3llp
Vitalant reiterates that donating blood is safe and the coronavirus doesn't pose any known risk to blood donors during the donations process. If you are not feeling well, Vitalant recommends you do not donate. Vitalant does not test for COVID-19.
A blood drive will be hosted by Vitalant at the KHQ station on Wednesday, March 25 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. More details will be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.