SPOKANE, Wash. - Heads up Bloomies! Wanting to take part in this year's event and get that coveted finisher t-shirt, but want to avoid potential Bloomsday crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic? Organizers are now offering a virtual option for Bloomies.
For the first time in Bloomsday history, officials are giving the option for participants to run or walk Bloomsday virtually. The virtual event will be an additional component to the 12K race planned for September 20.
With the new option, Bloomsday entrants can earn their finisher t-shirt by completing a 7.46-mile course of their choosing during the weekend of Sep. 18-20.
“We have heard from some of the Bloomsday community that they love our event, but this year’s race just isn’t a good fit for them,” said Mark Starr, Lilac Bloomsday Association President. “We want to make sure that 2020 does not pass by without an opportunity for everyone to continue their Bloomsday tradition. That’s important to us and Virtual Bloomsday will preserve that long-standing tradition for those who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate or travel to Spokane.”
You can register for either the in-person or virtual race here, but the entry fee is the same regardless of choice. Bloomies can also sign up for the in-person race on the day of Bloomsday 2020.
Bloomsday organizers continue planning for the September race while receiving guidance from Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz along with local and state health departments.
Virtual Bloomsday is available to everyone, including participants who previously registered for Bloomsday 2020. Instructions have been e-mailed to participants providing steps to convert entries to virtual if they so choose.
Entrants are also allowed to wait and see if Bloomsday will in fact be ran in person on Sep. 20.
In the event health officials determine Bloomsday can't be held in September, all entries will be converted to virtual entries to keep the tradition of Bloomsday and the anticipated t-shirt design reveal going.
Bloomsday officials say the virtual event will work like this:
- Virtual participants will receive their commemorative race number and instructions in the mail in early September.
- Between September 18 – 20, “Virtual Bloomies” will run/walk a 12k course of their choosing.
- Upon completion, the participant will submit their finish time on the Bloomsday website.
- Upon receiving the participant’s time, Bloomsday officials will mail the official finisher shirt
"It’s that easy . . . unless Doomsday Hill is on your virtual course!" Bloomsday officials said.
Bloomsday is also offering a 7-week virtual training clinic starting in August to prepare for the 2020 event.
