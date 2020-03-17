According to the Bloomsday website, the run has been postponed until Sunday, September 20.
Bloomsday said this is in precaution due to the continuing spread of COVID-19.
"We are passionate about organizing an event that has become part of the fabric of Spokane," the organization wrote. "We cherish each and every participant and volunteer because collectively they make Bloomsday what it is, a true community celebration that connects us all to the best part of what it means to be human. We don’t want to lose that, even for a year."
In addition, Marmot March and Jr. Bloomsday are also postponed.
Traditionally, Bloomsday is held on the first Sunday of May.
Registration for the event will continue until September 20.
