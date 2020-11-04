SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Health Board is set to hold a public meeting on Thursday to review Amelia Clark's request to terminate Dr. Bob Lutz as Health Officer. The Board of Health is taking public comments during the meeting but only through email.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, people can only submit public comments through email due to Governor Jay Inslee's proclamation regarding open public meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public comments must be submitted by Thursday at 11: 00 a.m. to public_comment@srhd.org.
The meeting is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. The public can watch on the SRHD YouTube channel here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.