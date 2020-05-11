SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District Board of Health will be holding a special meeting on Monday to consider a letter from Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz and vote to request a variance from Gov. Inslee's office to move to the second phase in the state's Safe Start plan.
The meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 11, at 4:30 p.m. and will be held using an online platform.
On the agenda is resolution #20-05, accepting Dr. Lutz's letter regarding the phased approach to COVID-19 recovery.
In the letter, Dr. Lutz states the current case, death and hospitalization counts (386 cases, 29 deaths, 69 hospitalizations), while making a note that Spokane serves as the regional medical hub and hospitalized patients could be from surrounding counties.
"Given data, reflecting past and present COVID-19 status in Spokane County, hospital capacity and plans for case and contact investigation as presented in the attached documentation, it is my recommendation consideration be given to provide Spokane County a variance to move to Phase II of the Governor’s Safe Start Washington plan," Lutz's letter reads in closing.
So far, eight counties have been approved early entry to phase 2 of Washington's reopening plan, with multiple in eastern Washington.
Lutz recently stated the rule for smaller counties under 75,000 population requiring three weeks with no cases was not applicable to larger counties like Spokane, and local officials have been awaiting guidance from the state.
