Boeing has laid out plans for voluntary layoffs, soon offering buyouts and early retirement to workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Across Boeing, we're focused on keeping one another and our communities safe as the COVID-19 pandemic reaches every corner of the globe," Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a letter to employees. "Our first priority is and will continue to be protecting the health and safety of our people, their families and the stakeholders we touch. We're assessing and enhancing the safety of every one of our sites on a daily basis."
Saying it will take time for the aerospace industry to recover from the crisis, Boeing wants to address these changes through natural turnover and voluntary employment actions.
The voluntary layoff plan allows eligible employees who want to exit the company to do so with a pay and benefits package, with Boeing saying this aims to reduce the need for other workforce actions. More details on the benefits and eligibility for the program will be brought forward in the next month.
"In the meantime, I promised I would be very transparent with you," Calhoun wrote. "We're in uncharted waters. We're taking actions — including offering this VLO plan — based on what we know today. They will bridge us to recovery as long as we're not confronted with more unexpected challenges. I can't predict with certainty what the next few months will bring, but I can commit to being honest about what’s happening and doing everything we can to protect our people and our business through this crisis."
Boeing recently suspended production around the Seattle area due to the spread of COVID-19, idling about 70,000 employees in the region. On the heels of the announcement on March 23, Boeing announced 32 employees had tested positive for the virus.
