Coronavirus variant
BOISE, Idaho - A recent test of wastewater in the Boise area revealed that the U.K. COVID-19 variant is present in the state, according to Central District Health. 

The variant accounted for roughly 2% of the virus that was found in the wastewater. 

Wastewater from Boise City, Eagle, and Garden City was included in the test. 

As of Wednesday, February 17, Idaho has no reported cases of the variant. 

