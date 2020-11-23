BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says it has no plans to enforce a mask mandate passed by the Panhandle Health District.
In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Daryl Wheeler wrote, "The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is working at maximum capacity on real crime, and it cannot enforce the unenforceable mask rules."
He also wrote that if Dispatch receives a report of a mask mandate violation, the complainant will be advised that the Sheriff’s Office will not be investigating or enforcing the mask mandate. Dispatch will close out the call and make a record of it.
You can read the Sheriff's full statement below
