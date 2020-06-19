SANDPOINT, Idaho - Bonner General Health in Sandpoint has announced one of its lab technicians has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to BGH, the employee works in the lab department and has no direct contact with patients.
BGH officials say following the positive test, contact investigation began immediately and all employees who may have been in contact with the employee were tested. As of Friday morning, none of those employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
"The Bonner General Health team did extra diligence and found the last three positive cases were a result of contamination by the positive, asymptomatic technician," an official wrote. "These three individuals have been notified."
Bonner General Health is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital and healthcare network of outpatient clinics and services serving Sandpoint and the surrounding region.
