BREAKING: 3 counties sent back to Phase 2, including Whitman County

Three counties in Washington are heading back to Phase 2 after failing both metrics to stay in Phase 3 of the reopening process.
The counties now in Phase 2 are Whitman, Pierce and Cowlitz. Every other Washington county remains in Phase 3.
According to the Office of Governor Jay Inslee, school graduation ceremonies will not be impacted.
Graduations in Phase 2 counties can operate under Phase 3 spectator event guidance.
One of the biggest impacts for the counties rolling back will be indoor capacity. Indoor dining is now lowered from 50% to 25%.
As of Friday, Whitman County Public Health data shows the COVID-19 rate is at 441 cases per 100,000 people. One of the requirements to stay in Phase 3 is reporting under 200 cases per 100,000 people.
Over the last two weeks in Whitman County, 96% of new COVID-19 cases have come from Pullman which accounts for 67% of the county's population.
According to Washington State University, the school has spent over $200,000 in targeted testing of students due to two large events that spread COVID-19.
