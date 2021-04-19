COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene School Board has voted 'yes' to rescind the mask mandate for students. The board voted 3-2.
In a following motion, the board also removed the mask mandate for staff in a 3-2 vote.
Masks are now strongly recommended starting on Wednesday, April 21.
If schools reach a certain level of COVID-19 cases and quarantined staff members, they could face a temporary mask mandate until cases decrease.
This comes after the Panhandle Health District rescinded the region-wide mask mandate on March 25.
In a letter, the Panhandle Health District said they continue to recommend masking per the CDC's operational strategy for K-12 instruction.