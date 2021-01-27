BREAKING: CHAS Health online registration website experiencing delays

SPOKANE, Wash. - The initial surge of people on CHAS Health mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic online registration website caused difficulty and delays. At 9 a.m., the website showed a 503 error. Shortly after, the website returned back online, however after that some still experienced the website timing out. The phone line is busy.
"As you can imagine, our scheduling and phone systems are currently at capacity," CHAS Health posted on Facebook. "Please be patient, we are answering calls as quickly as possible."
BACKGROUND:
This morning, people in Spokane are able to schedule appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. This is in collaboration with the Washington State Department of Health and CHAS Health. Even though CHAS Health told KHQ that they added extra infrastructure to prevent the online registration website from crashing, at 9 a.m. the website crashed. Since then, it's came back online for some, but others remain having issues. Earlier on Wednesday, CHAS Health expected all appointments to be booked by noon.
