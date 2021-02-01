UPDATE:
CHAS Health telling KHQ that online scheduling is booked for COVID-19 vaccines.
Available appointments became full booked less than 30 minutes after CHAS opened the online portal.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - In less than 30 minutes, CHAS Health removes the "schedule visit" button off the COVID-19 vaccine website.
It is not clear why CHAS removed the appointment option.
A KHQ viewer telling us that when she was attempting to schedule an appointment, she was number 6,000 in line.
