COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene City Council voted 'Yes' 4-2 on a citywide mask mandate.
The mandate will be in place for the next 90 days.
This comes after the Panhandle Health District ended the Kootenai County mask mandate on Thursday.
During the CDA City Council meeting, dozens of people gathered outside to oppose the mask mandate.
The group could be heard chanting outside through the Zoom meeting.
The group was chanting things like "no more masks, we will not comply."
The resolution from the city council reads in part "A resolution of the city of Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho providing that all persons in the city of Coeur d'Alene shall be required to wear a face covering, with certain exceptions; providing that a violation of this resolution shall constitute an infraction; Providing for a penalty; providing for severability; and providing for an effective date and duration."
The resolution citing multiple reasons for why a mandate should be put in place including, the World Health Organization declaring a pandemic, Governor Brad Little's declaration of emergency and the risk of community spread.
The Panhandle Health District reported an also record-breaking increase of COVID-19 cases on Friday with 138 cases. The largest increase was reported on October 20 with 141 cases.
According to health officials, since the beginning of the pandemic, 316 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 with 77 of those being treated in critical care.
As of Monday, 35 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital with 11 in critical care.
Also on Monday, Governor Little put the state back in Phase Three. The state was previously in Phase Four.
The move backwards means gatherings can no longer be larger than 50 people and large venues and nightclubs must close.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.