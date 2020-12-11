The Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.
The emergency use authorization allows the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. to people 16-year and older.
The FDA writes, "In making this determination, the FDA can assure the public and medical community that it has conducted a thorough evaluation of the available safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality information."
Previously, the vaccine won endorsement from an FDA panel of advisers on Thursday.
According to the Washington Department of Health, the state will see a phased approach for releasing the vaccine.
The state expects to see around 62,400 initial doses in December with another 200,000 that could arrive by the end of December. Regular weekly shipments should begin in January.
Idaho also has a phased approach.
The Panhandle Health District said they expect 1,950 doses of the vaccine by next week which will first go to hospital workers and long-term care facilities. The health district said Idaho is slated to receive 13,659 total doses in the first shipment.
In Montana, Gov. Steve Bullock said the state can expect vaccine shipments by December 15.
Montana is aiming the first round of vaccines towards healthcare workers.
Montana will distribute the phase one vaccines at the following locations:
- Billings Clinic in Billings
- St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman
- St. James Hospital in Butte
- Benefis Health System in Great Falls
- Great Falls Clinic in Great Falls
- St. Peter’s Health in Helena
- Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Kalispell
- Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula
- Community Medical Center in Missoula
