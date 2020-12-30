Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a one week extension of the current COVID-19 statewide restrictions.
The restrictions will now expire on January 11, 2021.
"Our consistent mission has been keeping Washingtonians safe and ensuring health care system and hospital capacity," Inslee said. "We understand the profound impact COVID is having on our healthcare system, families and businesses, but I am heartened by the number of Washingtonians who continue to do the right thing. If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together.”
According to a release from the office of Gov. Inslee, an updated reopening plan is being developed to help provide a path for businesses to open.
