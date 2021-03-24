HAYDEN, Idaho - Those age 16 or older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through enrolled providers within Kootenai, Bonner, Boundary, Benewah and Shoshone counties.
Appointments for the week of March 29 were released by Panhandle Health District on Wednesday, March 24th at 9 a.m.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare agreed that health districts within Idaho may choose to move through Group 3 subgroups at different rates.
“We have the supply and available appointments, but have continued to see a decline in demand. At the end of the day, we just want to get people vaccinated who are choosing to receive a vaccine,” said Don Duffy, Health Services Division Administrator for the Pan Handle District (PHD).
A total of 6,400 Moderna and Pfizer doses will go to enrolled vaccine providers in PHD’s jurisdiction. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is for those 16 years or older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are for those 18 years or older. PHD will state what vaccine is being administered when individuals register for an appointment on their website
All previous phases are still eligible to receive their vaccination if they have not already.
Appointments can be made online or by phone. Many health providers are using their own appointment scheduling tools while others are using the state's pre-registry vaccine tool.
If you need help navigating the online appointment scheduling or do not have internet access, call PHD's call center at (877)-415-5225. The call center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
You may also call PHD's COVID-19 hotline with questions about COVID-19 in the area at (877)-415-5225.
Read the full release below: