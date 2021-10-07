Pfizer has officially asked the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for kids five to 11 years old.
So far, emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine has only gotten the green light for people 12 and older.
UPDATE: We and @BioNTech_Group officially submitted our request to @US_FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12. pic.twitter.com/72Z2HXlkOx— Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) October 7, 2021
"With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19," Pfizer tweeted.
According to the New York Times, the FDA promised to move quickly and has a meeting scheduled on Oct. 26 to discuss it.
Right now, a decision is expected between Halloween and Thanksgiving.