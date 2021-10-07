Breaking Now

Pfizer has officially asked the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for kids five to 11 years old.

So far, emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine has only gotten the green light for people 12 and older.

"With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19," Pfizer tweeted.

According to the New York Times, the FDA promised to move quickly and has a meeting scheduled on Oct. 26 to discuss it.

Right now, a decision is expected between Halloween and Thanksgiving.

