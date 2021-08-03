UPDATE:
The Spokane Regional Health District said they are dealing with a small backlog but the majority of this spike is likely reflecting high case transmission caused by the Delta Variant.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - For the first time in almost seven months, Spokane County reported a massive spike of COVID-19 cases.
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 451 new cases on Tuesday. On Monday there were just 119 new cases. In previous days, case increases were staying in the double digits.
The last time Spokane County saw a spike this high was on January 28, 2021, with 483 cases.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, the percent positivity is climbing rapidly to 5.5%, up from a low of 2% a month ago.
KHQ has reached out to the Spokane Regional Health District asking if the spike is due to a backlog of cases.
The Washington State Department of Health said earlier on Tuesday they are dealing with a 6,000 case backlog from July 30. It is not clear if that backlog is impacting local health districts.