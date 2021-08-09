BREAKING: Washington requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for most state employees

OLYMPIA, Wash. - It is the next step Washington state is taking to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as cases surge. Most state employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18 and provide proof to their employer.
In a release from the Office of Governor Jay Inslee, it reads, "if they refuse, then they will no longer be employed with the state or applicable private business."
The state will allow a religious exemption. The exact language is still being finalized.
Gov. Inslee said there will not be an option to test regulatory instead of being vaccinated. Inslee said this option does not work well in settings such as Department of Correction facilities or long-term care facilities. The cost of testing regularly is something the state also wants to avoid. It would cost an estimated $66 million annually.
Only some state employees fall under the requirement. It only applies to Governor Cabinet agencies, health care employees in private-sector health care and long-term care settings. It does not extend to higher education, K-12, the legislative branch, judicial branch and employees of separately elected officials.
Spokane County hospitals are already following the requirement. The county hospitals announced Friday their employees need to get the jab.
Gov. Inslee strongly encourages leaders of all state branches to take action about vaccinations.
The COVID-19 State of Emergency declared on February 29, 2020, gives Gov. Inslee the power to make vaccines required for state employees.
A long list of vaccine requirements are starting to roll out including for all U.S. troops and federal employees.
Some of the first state employees required to get the jab were in California and New York but New York is giving employees the option to get tested in lieu of vaccination. New York City pushing the requirement even further with customers having to show proof for indoor dining and gyms with enforcement starting on September 13.
The move by many state and federal organizations comes as the United States is averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, a number the U.S. has not seen since the winter surge.
Health officials said the surge is being driven by the highly transmissible delta variant.