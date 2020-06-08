SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane district of the Bureau of Land Management announced Monday that it is opening certain developed sites in Washington to overnight camping.
The BLM is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase camping access on a case-by-case basis.
This week, the BLM plans to reopen access to the following sites for overnight camping:
- Blind Island
- Coffeepot Lake
- Lakeview Ranch
- Pacific Lake
- Patos Island
- Posey Island
- Rock Creek/Escure Ranch
- Twin Lakes
- Yakima River Canyon (Umtanum, Big Pines, Lmuma, and Roza)
Campers are encouraged to contact 509-536-1200 or 509-665-2100 to confirm the sit you're interested in visiting is allowing camping. The BLM says the public should still follow local area health orders, continue practicing "Leave No Trace" principles, practice social distancing and avoid high-risk outdoor activities while recreating.
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount," the BLM said in a release. "At the Spokane District, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and to regularly monitor these."
You can keep updated on BLM operations here: https://www.blm.gov/oregon-washington/covid-access-restrictions.
