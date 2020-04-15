Work from home

Millions of Americans are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic which means they are likely saving time and money. 

Career and hiring site, Zippia, created a calculator that estimates the amount of money and time people working from home will save

According to Zippia, for every mile less they drive, a person will save $.59 and two minutes. People will also save an hour a day from talking to coworkers. 

Zippia estimates the average person will save 48 days and $4,600 over 50 weeks. 

