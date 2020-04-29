A California teen is creating face masks designed to help the hearing-impaired during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seventeen-year-old Isabella Appell is the director of the non-profit "Talking Masks," with the masks having a clear vinyl center to allow the deaf and hard of hearing to continue to be able to lip read.
"Over the span of this quarantine I noticed people posting about how hard it is to communicate and during this time," Isabella told NBC4. "I was already sewing regular masks so I started researching how I could accommodate them to everybody."
Isabella has a family friend who is deaf, and has learned American Sign Language Online, wanting to teach it to others.
The masks can be ordered with a donation, with all the money going towards the Hearing Aid Project, which provides free hearing aids to those who can't afford them.
You can order your own "talking mask" or make donations on Isabella's project page.
