Candidate for Kootenai County Sheriff positive for COVID-19

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A candidate for Kootenai County Sheriff is positive for COVID-19.
Mike Bauer making the announcement on Facebook on Monday afternoon writing that both him and his wife have tested positive.
In the full statement he wrote:
"My friends, supporters, and campaign team:
Transparency being the most important ethical characteristic of a law enforcement leader, I announce that my wife JoAnn and I have both been recently tested at Providence Health, Spokane, Washington, and found positive for the Covid-19 virus.
These tests were routine, preliminary to Joey being admitted to the hospital for the lengthy completion of the stem cell transplant, and followed very minor symptoms approximating to a minor head cold. In consultation with Panhandle Health, we are self-isolating at home and we expect to make a speedy and full recovery. We both feel very well.
As Joey's hospitalization approached, we increased our recommended prevention measures to avoid this, including extensive cleaning, hand washing, and mask-wearing, to no avail. Therefore, I repeat, as I have said before, that when elected your Sheriff I can not conduct criminal enforcement for a mask mandate in Kootenai County.
Thank you to all my supporters. Prayers for JoAnn's successful treatment completion will be appreciated.
God Bless Kootenai County."
