COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, Canfield Middle School is reinstating a mask mandate for two weeks.
According to an email obtained by KHQ, the temporary mandate begins Monday and goes through Friday, May 21.
The Coeur d'Alene School Board voted 'yes' to remove the original mandate on April 19.
Since the mandate was retracted, Canfield Middle School reported three positive cases with 16 in quarantine.
The district as a whole reported 37 total positive cases in the last three weeks. As of Sunday, there are 91 students in quarantine and one staff member.
The school district tells KHQ Canfield Middle School is the only school placing the temporary mandate.
"The district recognizes this feels like a step backward and comes as unwelcome news to many of you," the email obtained by KHQ said. "We made this decision in alignment with federal, state and local public health recommendations. Further mitigation measure is consistent with the guidance we shared with families in he district on April 20, a day after the Board of Trustees voted to move from masks being required, to masks being strongly recommended."
Information will be updated as it is received.