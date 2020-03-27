This is a breaking story, check back for updates.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The total number of COVID-19 cases in Spokane County rose again on Friday, March 27, to a new total of 83.
Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz addressed concerns regarding the increase in numbers, saying that it is a result of more testing becoming available throughout the community. He also added that the trend is likely to continue.
"We often times see this rise very quickly at the beginning of the outbreak and we hope that as this outbreak continues, that trend will start to level off," Lutz said.
Lutz stressed that residents have the power to help slow the spread by continuing to stay home and stay healthy, as per Governor Jay Inslee's orders.
Brandon Rapez-Betty, Director of Communications and Customer Service with the Spokane Transit Authority also discussed the pandemic's effect on public transportation.
STA has seen only about 10,000 riders per day on normal routes, this is about 1/3 of its usual ridership, according to Rapez-Betty. On paratransit, they are seeing about an 80 percent decrease in ridership.
STA is also continuing increased cleaning efforts and the suspension of fares.
