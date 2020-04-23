"Treat yo self" to the return of the cast of "Parks and Recreation" as they reunite for an NBC charity special.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leslie Knope--I mean Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt and the rest of the cast will be coming together for a half-hour NBC special on Thursday, April 30, to benefit Feeding America.
The show will return viewers to Pawnee, Indiana, as Leslie Knope's determination to stay connected with her friends and colleagues amid social distancing.
The special will raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, which helps food banks get resources they need to serve their communities.
