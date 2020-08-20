SPOKANE, Wash. - Catholic Charities is immediately hiring for at least 10 temporary positions at the new COVID-19 Isolation Center including hourly/salary pay and a monthly stipend.
The Isolation Center is located at the Immaculate Heart Retreat Center. Positions would be guaranteed through at least December 2020, but could be extended due to COVID.
The positions include hourly/salary pay, an additional monthly stipend and health/dental benefits from the first day of work, with an option to add insurance for dependents also.
Staff are offered on-site living options and would undergo extensive exposure risk mitigation training with program funders. Catholic Charities will also provide individualized support from human resources to staff interested in future opportunities of longer-term employment.
Positions available as of Thursday, Aug. 20 include:
- 1 Site Manager, $4,840 monthly salary (FT), plus additional stipend of $1,500-3,000 monthly
- 1 Social Worker, $4,400 monthly salary (FT), plus additional stipend of $1,500-3,000 monthly
- 2 FT Operations Assistant Day Shift, $18 per hour plus benefits/ additional stipend of $1,500-3,000 monthly
- 2 PT Operations Assistant Day Shift, $18 per hour plus additional stipend of $1,500-3,000 monthly
- 2 FT Operations Assistant Swing Shift, $18 per hour plus benefits/additional stipend of $1,500-3,000 monthly
- 2 PT Operations Assistant Swing Shift, $18 per hour plus additional stipend of $1,500-3,000 monthly
- Operations Assistant On Call, $18 per hour plus additional stipend of $1,500-3,000 monthly
To inquire about these jobs, visit //cceasternwa.org/careers or email humanresources@cceasternwa.org.
