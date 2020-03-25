SPOKANE, Wash. - Bishop of Spokane Thomas Daly has announced that the suspension of all public Masses has been extended through Easter Sunday.
In a release on Wednesday, March 25, Daly wrote "The speed at which this infection only seems to increase. I am very concerned about our health care workers and the potential of overwhelming our hospitals in eastern Washington. I want our parishes and institutions to play a role in preventing the spread of this virus."
To read the full list of requirements put in place, click HERE. These requirements will be in place until Monday, April 13.
