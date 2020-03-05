SPOKANE, Wash. - The Catholic Diocese of Spokane has released a list of COVID-19 precautions to keep parishioners healthy.
According to a release from Bishop Thomas Daly, leader of the Catholic Diocese of Spokane, several changes are being made to actions during the Mass, including suspending the distribution of the Precious Blood and the Sign of Peace.
If parishioners feel sick, they are encouraged to stay home and not attend Mass. Parishes are also encouraged to provide hand sanitizer near the entrances of their buildings. Holy Water Fonts should also be drained.
"Bishop Daly is in contact with local health care officials, and the Catholic Diocese of Spokane's Director of Catholic Schools is working with school principals to formulate a common prevention and potential response plan," the press release said.
The full list of coronavirus precautions can be read here:
