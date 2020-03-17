SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On Tuesday, the Catholic Diocese of Spokane is suspending all Mass until at least April 6 due to COVID-19.
According to the Office of the Bishop, all public Masses are suspended but Priests are allowed to offer private Masses for people on a daily basis.
On Sunday, Mass will be live streamed at 9:00 a.m. on the diocesan website and the Chrism Mass that was scheduled for March 31 at 5:15 p.m. will also be streamed.
