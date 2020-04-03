PHOTO: CDA Businesses Share Messages of Hope
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Some Coeur D'Alene businesses are trying to share a message of hope even though they are closed.
 
The COVID-19 shutdowns have thrown many local businesses owners' lives into chaos. Mix It Up owner Beth Rich Brown is one of them.

"I'm a relatively new business owner. I've been in business all my life, but I bought a business a year and a half ago," Brown said. "Now my business, my livelihood, my future is closed."
 
That doesn't mean she's giving up hope, and there's a banner over her door that proves it. It reads, "We will be back! Stronger than ever, stronger together."
 
The banner is from the Coeur D'Alene Downtown Business Association. Events coordinator Emily Boyd said they saw a similar sign hanging on the Bier Haus on Sherman Avenue and were inspired to make their own to hand out to closed local businesses.
 
"They're working really hard on the back end to communicate with each other support one another in our community and just alter their business models," Boyd said. "This is kind of just a sign to show we're still going, we're just not visibly here."
 
Business owners like Brown are finding unexpected silver linings. She's aspired to start an online version of her store for some time. As of Monday, that's officially up and running.
 
"If this hadn't happened we wouldn't be here, because I wouldn't have had the time over the last 10 days to make that happen," Brown said.
 
She knows it's hard to see Sherman Avenue quiet and mostly deserted, and hopes the banners will be a symbol of hope for people in this dark time.
 
"What they're going to see now is business after business, they're going to see these signs up and it's a reminder for them that there is hope and we are going to come back after this," Brown said.
 
The Coeur D'Alene Downtown Business Association has handed out 20 banners as of Friday, and business owners can contact to association to request one for their storefront.

Tags