COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene City Council is set to vote on a possible mask mandate after the Panhandle Health District removed the previous mandate in Kootenai County.
The health district making the move on Thursday, prompting the CdA City Council to schedule a special meeting.
The proposed resolution from the city council reads in part "A resolution of the city of Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho providing that all persons in the city of Coeur d'Alene shall be required to wear a face covering, with certain exceptions; providing that a violation of this resolution shall constitute an infraction; Providing for a penalty; providing for severability; and providing for an effective date and duration."
The resolution citing multiple reasons for why a mandate should be put in place including, the World Health Organization declaring a pandemic, Governor Brad Little's declaration of emergency and the risk of community spread.
The city council's meeting begins Monday at 1:00 p.m. and will be streamed on KHQ.com.
Read the full resolution here.
