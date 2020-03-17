Tuesday night, Coeur d'Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer declared a State of Emergency because of COVID-19.
The Coeur d'Alene City Council unanimously voted to declare the State of Emergency.
According to an official from the Panhandle Health District, all tests from north Idaho have tested negative as of Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, there are 9 positive case of COVID-19 Ada, Blaine, Madison and Tenton Counties.
