COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Capone's Pub & Grill in Coeur d'Alene says it has temporarily closed after a customer who knowingly had tested positive for COVID-19 recently dined there.
According to a Facebook post, Capone's said the customer knew they tested positive and were supposed to be self-quarantining.
The pub was short-handed and chose to close on Monday as they work to get some employees tested after possibly being exposed to the virus.
"We have contacted the customers who were in close proximity with this person and will be deep cleaning and waiting for test results," Capone's said. "We care deeply about our staff and customers so we will be making some changes this week in regards to hours and occupancy."
Capone's had mentioned in a previous post on Sunday that the kitchen would close that evening at 9 p.m. and be closed through Thursday until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.