CdA School District board of trustees votes to 'strongly recommend' masks

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - During a meeting on Monday, the Coeur d'Alene School District board of trustees voted to "strongly recommend" masks in schools. Prior to the vote, reopening policy language only said masks were not required. Now, it says they aren't required, but are strongly recommended.
Board Chair Jennifer Brumley said the last two months have been hard on her and her colleagues. She said both colleagues who support, and don't support a mask mandate have been either bullied or intimidated.
"Both sides of the masking issue, in my opinion, are being bullies and are using intimidation to get what they want," Brumley said.
Because of a 3-2 vote, the district's reopening policy will now say masks aren't required in CdA school facilities, but are strongly recommended.