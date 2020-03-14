COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Due to the continuing spread of COVID-19, the Couer d'Alene School District is closing schools from March 16 through April 6.
According to their website, they are taking this action to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Multiple individuals in the school district have sough testing for the virus and are awaiting test results.
The district said they are working on making school meals available for families to pick up each weekday starting on March 18.
