The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded its information on COVID-19 to include six new possible symptoms.
The additional symptoms now listed on the center's website are:
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
In addition, the CDC is still listing fever and cough as potential symptoms of the virus. The CDC notes that these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
It is recommended that people who develop any of the following emergency warning signs for coronavirus get medical attention immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC notes that that list is not all inclusive and people are advised to consult their medical providers for any other symptoms that are severe or causing concern.
Additional information and resources are available on the CDC's website HERE.
