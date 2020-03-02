SPOKANE, Wash. -- Information about the coronavirus continues to change and come in, but one thing that has stayed consistent is that those who are elderly or have underlying health conditions are more susceptible to complications. Pregnant women are among the population that is particularly vulnerable, but studies are still very limited.
The CDC writes, "We do not have information from published scientific reports about susceptibility of pregnant women to COVID-19. Pregnant women experience immunologic and physiologic changes which might make them more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19. Pregnant women also might be at risk for severe illness, morbidity, or mortality compared to the general population as observed in cases of other related coronavirus infections [including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV)] and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza, during pregnancy."
The CDC adds, "that the immediate risk to the general public is low."
Mom-to-be Andy Packard is hopeful it will stay that way.
"(Our immune systems) are compromised (with) being pregnant," she said. "We're much more vulnerable to sickness, viruses. It's a little scary."
The CDC says the best thing pregnant women like Andy, or anyone else concerned, can do is frequently wash their hands and avoid anyone who is sick.
Andy says she's doing all of that. She knows what it is like to be diagnosed with a bad illness. In 2009, when she was not pregnant, she had the SWINE Flu.
"I was in the hospital for nine days," she said.
She knows information is rapidly changing and just hopes when more comes out, it will help her breathe a little easier.
"As far pregnant women, I feel like they are just forgotten," she said. "They just aren't addressed enough."
In addition to frequent hand washing and avoiding sick people, it's important to disinfect objects you use often. It's crucial to avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth, too.
