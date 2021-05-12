On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines for kids 12 to 15-years-old, according to NBC News.
The approval from the CDC comes two days after the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine to include the younger age group.
In order for the vaccine to start rolling out for the younger age group in Washington, the multi-state Western States Workgroup will also need to approve the use.
Governor Jay Inslee's Office telling KHQ the group is meeting Wednesday night to discuss approving the use.
Information will be updated as it is received.