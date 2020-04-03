ATLANTA, Ga. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that all Americans, especially those in the hardest hit areas, wear cloth face masks while in public to limit the transmission of COVID-19.

In a announcement posted to the CDC's website, the health organization said the guidelines were released after continuing to "study the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus across the United States."

Recent studies done on the virus show that a "significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (pre-symptomatic) can transmit the virus to others."

The CDC's guidelines say that Americans should wear cloth masks "in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, like grocery stores and pharmacies, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."

Wearing a cloth mask in public is voluntary, but according to the CDC's announcement, it could help slow the spread of the virus from people who could be sick and not know it.

The CDC is also asking that American's use cloth masks, not surgical grade masks or N95 masks, as those should be reserved for medical and healthcare professionals working in high-risk settings.

If you would like to read the CDC's full guidelines, you can click here.