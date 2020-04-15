SPOKANE, Wash. - The YMCA of the Inland Northwest has reopened its Central YMCA Early Learning Childcare Center to offer childcare services for first responders and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The childcare center is for children aged 2.5-5 years Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. YMCA says all children must be potty-trained.
School-age care for children up to 12 can attend Pop Up Camps at the Central YMCA from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
At this time, all childcare services are limited to essential workers. All children will be receiving breakfast, lunch and snacks.
Registration is available here, but space is limited. If registered by 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, children can participate the following business day.
The Central Spokane YMCA is located at 930 N Monroe Spokane, WA 99201.
“Our commitment at the YMCA is to create safe environments for our staff and those in our care. I am thrilled to be able to once again offer essential childcare services for those who must provide necessary functions throughout our community,” says Steve Tammaro, President and CEO, YMCA of the Inland Northwest.
YMCA says enhanced sanitary and safety measures will be implemented to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Children in Pop Up Camps will be assigned to groups no larger than 10 including adults, and groups will not interact. Staff will wear masks, and children can wear masks provided by the family, but are not required to do so.
YMCA says to expect frequent hand-washing, social distancing, and temperature screenings.
YMCA will also be offering free healthy breakfast and lunch meals that can be picked up at the Central YMCA location daily, Monday-Friday from 9-10 a.m., for youth up to 18 years of age. Parents can pick up for non-present children. The meal pickups will be on the north side of the building.
