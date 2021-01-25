SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Central Valley School District is preparing for their 7th-12th graders to return to the classroom beginning Monday, February 1.
On January 11, the school board made the decision
to have their 7th-12th grade students join K-6th grade in a hybrid model of in-person learning.
Students will be divided up in what the district calls and ABCD model, with each letter representing a quarter of the student body in both 7th-8th grade as well as high school.
The schedule works like this for both Central Valley middle and high schools: On Mondays, students in the "A" group will attend class in person while groups "B", "C", and "D" are learning via Zoom. On Tuesdays, group "B" is in person, with groups "A", "C", and "D" learning via Zoom.
CVSD Middle School ABCD Model Schedule:
All 7th-12th students are virtual learning on Wednesdays.
On Thursdays, group "C" is in person, with groups "A", "B", and "D" learning via Zoom; and finally on Fridays, group "D" is in person with groups "A", "B", and "C" learning virtually.
The district says that the way that students will be organized into groups will be alphabetically to accommodate most siblings. In some cases where that might not work, the district says that they are working with their schools to accommodate those circumstances.
CVSD High School ABCD Model Schedule:
Students in special education programs, no matter the grade, will attend school in person every day.
CVSD told KHQ that in the ABCD model, when 7th and 8th graders join 6th graders who have already been learning in person, there will be approximately 250 students in middle schools in the district per day. For district high schools, that number is between 400 and 500 students per day.
The district hopes that in March, if the COVID-19 pandemic allows, they will be able to move from their ABCD model to an AB model, meaning that 7th-12th grade students would attend two days per week in person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.