As students return to school following winter break, Central Washington University is requiring all students on campus to be tested for COVID-19. 

According to a Facebook post from Central Washington University, students who must be tested include students living on campus, working on campus and attending face-to-face or hybrid classes. 

Students are assigned to the following testing dates: 

  • Jan. 8: First-year, Post-Baccalaureate, Graduate Students
  • Jan. 11: Sophomores
  • Jan. 12: Juniors
  • Jan. 13: Seniors (Last names beginning A – K)
  • Jan. 14: Seniors (Last names beginning L – Z)

Since September 9, the university has reported 230 positive COVID-19 cases. 

Central Washington University is located in Kittitas County. The county as a whole has a total of 1,820 cases.

