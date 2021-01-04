As students return to school following winter break, Central Washington University is requiring all students on campus to be tested for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from Central Washington University, students who must be tested include students living on campus, working on campus and attending face-to-face or hybrid classes.
Students are assigned to the following testing dates:
- Jan. 8: First-year, Post-Baccalaureate, Graduate Students
- Jan. 11: Sophomores
- Jan. 12: Juniors
- Jan. 13: Seniors (Last names beginning A – K)
- Jan. 14: Seniors (Last names beginning L – Z)
Since September 9, the university has reported 230 positive COVID-19 cases.
Central Washington University is located in Kittitas County. The county as a whole has a total of 1,820 cases.
More information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.