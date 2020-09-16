New York Governor Andrew Cuomo launched the latest "Mask Up America" campaign video featuring Paul Rudd.
The video is aimed at younger Americans to remind them of the importance of wearing masks during the pandemic to protect themselves and others.
In spite of his age, 51-year-old Rudd is a big name among millennials, he throws in TikTok and rap in an effort to reach them.
Governor Cuomo admits to being frustrated by "younger kids" and the belief that they are invincible, so he reached out to his friend Paul Rudd and that's how the video came to be.
In 24 hours, the latest "Mask Up" video received over nine million views.
