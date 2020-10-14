Coronavirus Test

In response to growing cases, and increasingly difficult contact tracing, CHAS clinics across Spokane County are now offering Rapid COVID-19 tests, for those who have symptoms of the virus.

Those symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • New cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Runny nose
  • Sore throat
  • Fatigue
  • Body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea

CHAS uses the Abbott ID Rapid Testing System and you can find times and locations of those rapid tests HERE: https://chas.org/health-alerts

Tags