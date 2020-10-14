In response to growing cases, and increasingly difficult contact tracing, CHAS clinics across Spokane County are now offering Rapid COVID-19 tests, for those who have symptoms of the virus.
Those symptoms include:
- Fever
- New cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Fatigue
- Body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
CHAS uses the Abbott ID Rapid Testing System and you can find times and locations of those rapid tests HERE: https://chas.org/health-alerts
