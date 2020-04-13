In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CHAS Health is launching a new foundation that prioritizes funding for patients impacted by COVID-19.
“We know people in our community are being impacted by lay-offs and lost wages right now. This leads to loss of health insurance, difficulty affording prescriptions, and other social determinants of health. We want to use the new Foundation to start providing patient assistance immediately,” Lindsey Ruivivar, Foundation Spokesperson, said.
The Foundation is actively soliciting donations to provide assistance for patients in need. Donations may be made online at www.chas.org/donate or by calling 509-444-8888 and asking to speak with the Foundation.
CHAS Health said they have screened 5,546 people for COVID-19, tested 947 people with 31 coming back positive.
CHAS Health said they are also facing a shortage of PPE, including N95 masks, like other health organizations and have suspend dental operations except in emergencies.
