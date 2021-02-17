SPOKANE, Wash- As we move into the fourth week of vaccinations at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, we’ve talked a lot about the appointments that people have tried to get.
But what happens if someone doesn’t show up for one of those appointments?id could not comment on the appointments that were canceled or no showed that said there is procedure in place to ensure vaccines don't get thrown away.
Kelly Charvet the Chief Administrative Officer for CHAS Health said if you choose to not show up for your appointment or you have to cancel, the vaccine does not go to waste.
As of right now if you don't show for the appointment, the protocol is that volunteers who meet criteria are vaccinated at the site.
Charvet said there has been no vaccine wasted from the Spokane mass vaccination site. She went on to say if for any reason vaccines are left over and they can’t be given to a volunteer they’re rolled over into next week’s allotment and used then.