SPOKANE, Wash. - Freezing cold temperatures across the country have been impacting mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.
The Washington State Department of Health said earlier in the week that they're watching the mass vaccination sites and the weather in the region. They said if conditions got worse, they would have to close sites and that people with appointments would be notified and their appointment would be rescheduled.
However, CHAS Health said they are working under normal operations. Right now, they have heaters at all checkpoints and patients are only outside in line for a short period.
The Spokane Arena location is an indoor clinic, but there's normally a line to get into the building. CHAS Health said it's helpful if people show up just before their appointment time so there aren't longer wait times.