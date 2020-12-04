SPOKANE, Wash - CHAS health is streamlining its testing in the city of Spokane by establishing a centralized drive-through testing location at Spokane Arena. The centralized drive-through testing location at Spokane Arena will open on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
It will operate 7 days a week from 9am until 3pm.
According to a news release, CHAS Health is offering COVID testing to community members who meet the following criteria:
- Have COVID symptoms; or
- Do not have COVID symptoms but have had direct COVID exposure; or
- Are nursing home employees.
Those exposed and without symptoms may be tested 5-7 days after exposure, but not earlier.
According to a news release, wait times could be as long as 2 to 3 hours depending on the day or time.
COVID testing at all CHAS Health locations is on a first-come-first-serve basis, but for those who plan to visit the Spokane Arena Centralized Testing Location, they can notify CHAS Health what time they plan to arrive and begin their registration paperwork online before they leave home.
For Arena arrival times, current testing locations, times, and the latest updates on testing protocol, click here.
Current turnaround time for testing results is 1-3 days.
